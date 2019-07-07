JEANNE COOK LONG Jeanne Cook Long, 86, of Winnabow died Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Long was born in Decatur, Georgia on March 7, 1933, daughter of the late Jefferson Farris Cook and Ruby Hestley Cook. She was preceded in the death by her beloved husband, Ben H. Long. She was a faithful, devoted, and longtime member of Town Creek Baptist Church where she had served in numerous capacities. One of her many duties with the church included the annual Graduating Senior Address. She was also instrumental in the start of Teen Time, a Youth Ministry at Town Creek Baptist Church. She was a proud member of the Gideon's Auxiliary. She was very active in the Winnabow community. She proudly served alongside her husband in the ownership of Buy-Rite Discount Store, formally located on Front Street, Wilmington, NC. She owned and operated Winnabow Florist for many years and found real joy in serving others with the joy of sending and receiving beautiful flowers. She was a member of The Glad Tidings Quartet for sixteen years sharing the love of Gospel music. Mrs. Long is survived by three children, Richard C. Long and wife Donna of Winnabow, Sharon L. Elwood and husband Steve of Boiling Spring Lakes, and Melanie D. Long and Ricardo of Winnabow; seven grandchildren, Tricia Coleman, Traci Wood, Terri Grainger, Danny Sellers, Leslie Elwood, Brandon Scott Long, Brittney Long; ten great grandchildren, Zach Coleman, Emma Coleman, Alec Wood, Eva Grainger, Dalton Sellers, Gracie Sellers, Cayden Sellers, Nadia Elwood, Eden Long, and Elliana Long. A Home Going Celebration will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at five o'clock in the evening at Town Creek Baptist Church, 832 Green Hill Rd NE, Leland, NC, with her grandson Pastor Brandon Scott Long and Reverend V.C. Potter officiating. The family will receive friends from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Town Creek Baptist Church. Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Boli Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 7, 2019