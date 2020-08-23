1/1
Jeanne Frances Ray
JEANNE FRANCES RAY Jeanne Frances Ray, 87, of Carolina Beach, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born September 22, 1932, in Oakland, CA to the late Theodore L. Orkey and Margaret Catera Orkey. Her husband, Charles M. Ray, and sister, JoAnn Gayle, preceded her in death. Jeanne was a general aviation secretary for Beechcraft. She was a member of the Italian Heritage Society and Sports Car Club. She was also ABWA Woman of the Year 1989-1990. Survivors include her children, Gena Marie Brown (Daryl) of Bakersfield, CA, Debra Linn Ray of Carolina Beach, NC, and Steven Charles Ray (Cathy) of Manteca, CA; four grandchildren, Matthew, Karen, Derek and Caitlin and five great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys and Girls Home at Lake Waccamaw. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
