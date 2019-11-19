|
JEANNE KEITH HARRIS Ms. Jeanne Keith Harris, a native Wilmingtonian, departed this life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in West Kingston, Rhode Island. She was a devoted educator who spent her professional career and beyond instructing, counseling and encouraging her students. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Adkins-Drain Funeral Service, 515 So. 8th Street. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Chestnut Street Presbyterian Church, 712 Chestnut Street. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to adkinsdrainfuneralservice.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 19, 2019