JEANNE M. LAVOIE Jeanne M. Lavoie, 66, passed away on Tuesday, January 21. A well loved sister, friend, aunt and great aunt; her humor, fierce wit and creativity will be missed by many. Born in Massachusetts (to Roland and Mary Lavoie), Jeanne lived in Littleton MA, Manchester NH, Boston MA, San Francisco CA, and most recently, Bolivia NC. She graduated from Keene State College 1975. Where ever Jeanne called home, she was surrounded by loyal friends; the party started when Jeanne arrived. Prior to her retirement, Jeanne was a Door and Hardware specialist, with a well honed respect for architectural detail. Jeanne was predeceased by her parents and by her beloved wife of several years, Paulette Wade. Jeanne leaves behind a cadre of people who loved her: four siblings - Anne M. Ahronian (Leon) of Templeton, MA, R. Patrick Lavoie (Sylvia) of Greenland, NH, Thomas Lavoie (Karen) of Manchester, NH and Ellen Lavoie Cooke (Tina) of Dover NH, and her sister-in-spirit, Margaret Fuquea. Jeanne's tendency to attract - and keep - wonderful, caring friendships resulted in a remarkably lengthy list of those who were happy to call her friend. There will a Celebration of Life on Sunday, January 26 at the Property Owners' Club at Winding River Plantation, from 1:00 to 4:00. An additional service will be held in NH at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
