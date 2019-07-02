|
JEANNE-MARIE ARRICALE BUA Jeanne-Marie Arricale Bua, age 73, went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1945 in the Bronx, NY to the late John and Anne Arricale. Jeanne attended the Villa Marie Academy in the Bronx for 12 years. She graduated from Seton Hill College in Greensburg, PA in 1967 with a degree in Social Science. Jeanne is survived by her husband of 52 years, Frank and four children: son Jimmy and wife Rebecca of Tugan, Australia, son Matt and wife Cassidy of Catskill, New York, daughter Tracy Bua Smith and husband, Anthony of Wilmington, NC, daughter Jeanne-Marie Bua Vuchenich and husband, Nick of Bethel Park, PA. Jeanne has been blessed with 10 grandchildren: Rachel, Luke, Sarah, Rebekah, Leah, Kaia, Piper, Louise, Jax and Lena. They were all the love of Jeanne's life and she was proud of each grandchild in their special way. Jeanne is also survived by her brother, John Arricale, and his wife, Bonnie, of Prescott Valley, AZ. Jeanne loved to dance non-stop and she taught several line dancing classes. She will be always remembered for her competitive nature as she participated in Senior Games in race walking, table tennis and pickleball. She was a member of the Jerry Powder Table Tennis Club at New Hanover County Resource Senior Center for the past 25 years. She loved table tennis and the friends she met and she was always encouraging others to come and play. Jeanne loved pickleball too and she is credited for bringing pickleball to the Wilmington area. After seeing pickleball being demonstrated at the Senior Games in Palo Alto, CA in 2010, Jeanne and her doubles partner came back to Wilmington and asked the Director of Wilmington Parks & Recreation to purchase the first net, balls, and paddles to be used at the Eighth Street Center. It always brought Jeanne great joy to see so many enjoy the sports and activities she loved so well! Jeanne was very active in her community. She volunteered for many worthwhile causes. She donated her time at the Good Shepherd Center soup kitchen for 15 years. She was one of the first volunteers when Sister Isaac started the Social Ministry at the Basilica Shrine of St. Mary. For 12 years Jeanne volunteered at a prison ministry transporting women to stores around town. The ladies elected her Volunteer of the Year for three years. Jeanne also volunteered at the Tileston Clinic, now called Cape Fear Clinic, for many years, scheduling doctors and nurses. In 2012, she was selected Volunteer of the Year for her work and dedication at the Tileston Clinic. For the last few years Jeanne has given her time and talent to the Diocese of Raleigh Tribunal. Jeanne was a sponsor for many new Catholics as they entered into full communion in the Church. For the few past years, Jeanne also volunteered at Cape Fear Hospice Center writing hand written cards to families. Jeanne has given her body for medical science under the Genesis Program. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to all the doctors, with special thanks to Dr. Kotz and Dr. Rudyk, nurses, and caregivers who were so kind and loving during Jeanne's long, heroic battle with Multiple Myeloma since August 2012. A memorial Mass will be on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1:00pm at Basilica Shrine of St. Mary, 412 Ann St., Wilmington, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Jerry Powder Table Tennis Club at the Senior Resource Center at 2222 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28409 or Cape Fear Pickleball or Sister Isaac Social Ministry, 412 Ann St, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 2, 2019