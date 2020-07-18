May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We love you Keyleigh
Dave Cruse
Coworker
July 17, 2020
You have no idea how heartbreaking it is that you are gone. I hope you know how much you are loved and missed. I would give anything right now to have one more phone conversation or one more visit. I love you Danny!
Lisa Ardis
Family
