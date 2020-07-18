1/
Jeff Daniel Sealy
1987 - 2020
{ "" }
JEFF DANIEL SEALY 33, of Raeford, NC, died July 8th. Funeral 11:30 am Sat, July 18 at Barlow Vista Bapt Ch. Burial in church cemetery. www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Barlow Vista Baptist Church Cemetery
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Barlow Vista Baptist Church
July 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We love you Keyleigh
Dave Cruse
Coworker
July 17, 2020
You have no idea how heartbreaking it is that you are gone. I hope you know how much you are loved and missed. I would give anything right now to have one more phone conversation or one more visit. I love you Danny!
Lisa Ardis
Family
