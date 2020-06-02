Jefferey Tomas Kaufmann
JEFFEREY TOMAS KAUFMANN On February 12, 1970 in Neubruecke, Germany, an exceptional being came into this world named Jeff Kaufmann. Jeff lived life as a free spirit in every way, bringing anyone he encountered along for the ride. His loving nature, laughter, humor and kind heart will be remembered by all. Whether you were family or friend you could always count on Jeff. He was an old soul who made this world a better place. Working with Alzheimer's residents was by far his greatest joy. Jeff left us unexpectedly, but we feel so privileged to have known him. We will be together again our sweet son. Jeff is survived by his mother Marion Hunter, father Alan Hunter, brother Robert Kaufmann, wife Charlene and nephew Logan. Sister Migda Hunter, brother Joshua Hunter (wife Adrie). Paternal father Gregory Kaufmann (wife Gail), daughters Heather and Morgan. Aunt and uncle Pam and Harry Concepcion, along with first cousins Nadia (husband Junior) and Octavious. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 2, 2020.
