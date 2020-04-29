|
JEFFREY CARL FILER Jeffrey Carl Filer, 64, formerly of New Castle, passed away in Little River, S.C. on April 22, 2020. Born in New Castle on October 2, 1955, Jeffrey was the son of the late Carl "Leroy" and Eleanor McFerren Filer. He is survived by his wife the former Roberta Wright, who he married on February 11, 1978. Jeffrey attended Shenango High School. He retired after working for many years as a self- employed truck driver with Filer Trucking. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter. Jeffrey enjoyed socializing with Friends and cherished the times he spent with his family. In addition to his wife, Jeff is survived by his son, Jeffrey Filer, Jr. and his wife Cathy of New Castle, his brother, Randy Filer (Nancy) of Grove City, and three grandchildren, Joshua Reigh (Breanna) of St. Louis, MO, Amber Reigh (David Damatao) of Wilmington, NC, and Alison Filer of New Castle. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Filer Butch, who passed away April 23, 2012. A private service was held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Ed and Don DeCarbo Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Mill St. New Castle, PA, conducted by Pastor Chris Curtis. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.decarbofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 29, 2020