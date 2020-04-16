Home

Jeffrey Christopher Rowe Obituary
JEFFREY CHRISTOPHER ROWE Jeffrey Christopher Rowe, age 55 of Wilmington passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in Craven County New Bern, NC on June 6, 1964. Jeffrey was a graduate of Sanderson High School in Raleigh, NC, Wake Technical School and Cape Fear Community College. He was a proud veteran of the US Army. Jeffrey was skilled in many areas of construction with his last career as a plumber. In his leisure time he enjoyed fishing and boating. Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Faye Crisp Rowe; he was preceded in death by his father, Thurston Ervin Rowe, Sr., and his brother Thurston Ervin Rowe, Jr. No serivces are planned at this time. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 289403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 16, 2020
