Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Barlow Vista Baptist Church Cemetery
Jeffrey Dennis Blake Obituary
JEFFREY DENNIS BLAKE Jeffrey Dennis Blake, 58, of Holly Ridge, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home. Born on September 24, 1960 in Onslow County, he was a son of James Murray Blake of Hampstead and the late Frances Atkinson Blake. He worked for the Pender County Utilities Department and was a jack of all trades, even building his own house. Surviving, in addition to his father, is his daughter, Margaret Hope Blake of Hampstead; a brother, Rex Murray Blake of Lake Waccamaw; and two sisters, Jennifer Lynn Fischer of Wilmington and Deborah Susan Taylor of Hampstead. A graveside service will be 11 am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Barlow Vista Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Danny Justice officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Onslow County Humane Society; 244 Georgetown Road; Jacksonville, NC 28540. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 7, 2019
