JEFFREY HOWARD HARVEY Jeffrey Howard Harvey, of Hampstead, NC, died unexpectedly on July 26, 2019 at the age of 58, of natural causes, after nearly eight years of a courageous battle with lung cancer. Jeff is survived by his wife Donna Brown Harvey of the home; his parents Linda and Glenn Harvey of Valdese NC; his children, Wendy Marie Harvey of Hampstead NC and William Roger Harvey of Jackson MS; grandson and apple of his eye, Wendy's son, Cannon Hut Gilroy (age 8); sister Lisa Harvey Loseke (Kyle) of Alexander NC; Harvey uncles Gale (Elaine) Warsaw NY, Calvin (Patti) Fox Chapel PA, and Clark (Carole) Surf City NC and aunt, Ellen Herr Molhoek (Joseph) of Boalsburg PA. Jeff was born in Butler PA and lived in Fox Chapel PA, where he graduated from high school. He then enrolled at UNC-Wilmington and never looked back from the coast where he plied his favorite pastime - fishing in the surf and the Gulf Stream. He was a devoted husband, father, son and brother and he never met a stranger. He was respected and considered a friend by the subcontractors and the owners of the homes and commercial buildings he constructed. Jeff was a skilled carpenter who became a construction superintendent on projects in New Hanover and Pender County and self-employed in his own construction company, Murex, Inc. Jeff and his wife Donna were a devoted couple who enjoyed their time together on the beach and fishing. He will be sorely missed by Donna, Wendy, Will, his parents and his entire family. A small service to pray for God's grace and mercy on his final journey, will be held at 7:00 PM Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel, 17730 Highway 17 North, Hampstead, NC. (910-270-3401). The Rev. Steve Spangler will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift in Jeffrey's name to the . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 30, 2019