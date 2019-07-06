Home

Jeffrey Keith Perkins


1961 - 2019
Jeffrey Keith Perkins Obituary
JEFFREY KEITH PERKINS Jeffrey Keith Perkins, 58 of Wilmington, NC passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on June 23rd, 2019. He was survived by his wife, Patty Perkins, daughter and son-in-law, Rachael and Gabe Kiker, and son Ryan Perkins. He was born February 8th, 1961 to William C. and Gloria Perkins in Venice, FL. He grew up and spent 37 years in Delhi, NY until moving to Kings Mountain, NC with his family for the next 19 years. He fulfilled his lifelong dream of living at the beach with his wife and children by moving to Wilmington, NC 2 years ago. He continued his career with Sheally Insurance Group, Inc for 1.5 years. His greatest joys in life included his family, fishing, paranormal investigating, being an avid weather enthusiast, cheering on the Carolina Panthers and helping others. He continues to help others by being an organ donor. A memorial service will be held in Delhi, NY in August 2019, further details TBA. In lieu of flowers, the family is respectfully asking for donations to help with expenses. Donations may be made at www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-jeffrey-k-perkins
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 6, 2019
