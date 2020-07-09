1/1
Jeffrey Scott Townsend
JEFFREY SCOTT TOWNSEND Jeffrey Scott Townsend of Wilmington, NC, joined his loved ones in heaven on Friday, July 3, 2020. Jeff was many things to many people. A loving husband of 24 years to Karen Lea Townsend of the home, proud father to Jordan Elizabeth and Matthew Scott Townsend (Wilmington), devoted son to Bud and Bonnie Townsend (Wilmington), brother to Suzanne Townsend Cuccurullo, husband Mike (Newton, MA), and devoted Uncle to his nieces and nephews. Jeff was born in King of Prussia, PA but grew up in Williamsport, PA. He attended high school in both Exeter, NH and Lake Catholic High School in Mentor, OH. In high school Jeff was a gifted athlete. Track, ice hockey and football seemed to come easy to him. He spent many summers in St. Louis, Bourbon and Ellington, MO with his cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. Jeff attended Kent State University, and after graduation followed his parents to Wilmington, NC to work in the family business. Jeff tried his hand at several other businesses but lastly fell in love with his job as a vendor, working closely with the wonderful people at Snyder's-Lance and many major retail food stores. Jeff was an avid golfer, fisherman, golden retriever lover, Springstein fan, sports fanatic, great friend to all, and most importantly: family man. He was deeply loved and will forever be missed. Jeff was a devout Christian who loved his church, Windermere Presbyterian, where a private ceremony will be held for immediate family. A memorial service for all extended family, friends, and loved ones will be held at a later date so that we may honor his memory all together, the way he would have wanted. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Windermere Presbyterian or The American Heart Association. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
July 8, 2020
Jeff was my cousin. He was older than me so he was someone I always looked up to. His accomplishments inspired me when I was growing up. I will miss him. God bless his parents and his children and his wife with grace.
Matthew Massie
July 8, 2020
Billy and I were so sad to hear of Jeff's passing. This sweet Christian person was well loved by everyone at Windermere Presbyterian Church. Very kind and considerate of others, as we have witnessed him in action helping a fellow church member. We will all miss him and at church.
Billy & Jeannette Ramsey
Friend
July 8, 2020
Jeff's birthday party!
One of my oldest and dearest friends on earth. Grew up as children together, vacationed together, loved him dearly. He was my shoulder to cry on whenever I needed anything. I loved Jeff my whole life and am so very sorry he is no longer here for me to tease!
Leslie Walker
Friend
July 8, 2020
Jeff will be missed by all. He was a great person and I always enjoyed being around him. Rest In Peace my friend.
Brian Katws
Coworker
July 8, 2020
I was so saddened to hear of Jeff's passing on Facebook. I first met Jeff in Williamsport, PA, we were about 13 and we became friends immediately! He was a very outgoing, full of energy and kind person. A few years later, his family moved to Exeter, NH and my family moved to Hamilton, MA, we still remained friends and were able to visit with each other since we were only about an hour away! We lost touch after Senior year and went our separate ways, it wasn't until 2 months ago we re-connected on Facebook thru a mutual friend and found out that we again were in the same area of the Country. He being in Wilmington, NC and I now living in Myrtle Beach, SC. We were planning once things were better with the pandemic, that we would meet up for lunch in Wilmington, NC and I would introduce him to my husband who works in Wilmington, NC. Please accept my deepest sympathy, he will be greatly missed.
Amy Gordon-Fortuna
Classmate
July 8, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
July 8, 2020
How saddened we are to hear of Jeff's passing. We are praying that the strength of your beliefs will somehow get you through this painful time.
As I personally look back at my friendship with Jeff, I can only smile. We hit it off immediately. Working with Jeff and worshiping with him was always a bit of an adventure and always a pleasure.
We share your grief and share with you the precious promise of our Lord in John 6:47, and may that promise bring you comfort.
We send our love to your entire family and hope to celebrate his life with you at the service. May God bless you and keep you close.
With love and friendship,
Maureen Miller, Brian Mulvey and Joe Tadder
Maureen Miller
Friend
July 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You were so special to me Jeff as well as this whole family.

Dora, Anita and Buddy Lea
July 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering his playful sense of humor and generosity he always showed his family and friends.
Susan and John Yablonski
Family
