I was so saddened to hear of Jeff's passing on Facebook. I first met Jeff in Williamsport, PA, we were about 13 and we became friends immediately! He was a very outgoing, full of energy and kind person. A few years later, his family moved to Exeter, NH and my family moved to Hamilton, MA, we still remained friends and were able to visit with each other since we were only about an hour away! We lost touch after Senior year and went our separate ways, it wasn't until 2 months ago we re-connected on Facebook thru a mutual friend and found out that we again were in the same area of the Country. He being in Wilmington, NC and I now living in Myrtle Beach, SC. We were planning once things were better with the pandemic, that we would meet up for lunch in Wilmington, NC and I would introduce him to my husband who works in Wilmington, NC. Please accept my deepest sympathy, he will be greatly missed.

Amy Gordon-Fortuna

Classmate