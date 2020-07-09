JEFFREY SCOTT TOWNSEND Jeffrey Scott Townsend of Wilmington, NC, joined his loved ones in heaven on Friday, July 3, 2020. Jeff was many things to many people. A loving husband of 24 years to Karen Lea Townsend of the home, proud father to Jordan Elizabeth and Matthew Scott Townsend (Wilmington), devoted son to Bud and Bonnie Townsend (Wilmington), brother to Suzanne Townsend Cuccurullo, husband Mike (Newton, MA), and devoted Uncle to his nieces and nephews. Jeff was born in King of Prussia, PA but grew up in Williamsport, PA. He attended high school in both Exeter, NH and Lake Catholic High School in Mentor, OH. In high school Jeff was a gifted athlete. Track, ice hockey and football seemed to come easy to him. He spent many summers in St. Louis, Bourbon and Ellington, MO with his cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. Jeff attended Kent State University, and after graduation followed his parents to Wilmington, NC to work in the family business. Jeff tried his hand at several other businesses but lastly fell in love with his job as a vendor, working closely with the wonderful people at Snyder's-Lance and many major retail food stores. Jeff was an avid golfer, fisherman, golden retriever lover, Springstein fan, sports fanatic, great friend to all, and most importantly: family man. He was deeply loved and will forever be missed. Jeff was a devout Christian who loved his church, Windermere Presbyterian, where a private ceremony will be held for immediate family. A memorial service for all extended family, friends, and loved ones will be held at a later date so that we may honor his memory all together, the way he would have wanted. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Windermere Presbyterian or The American Heart Association
. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel