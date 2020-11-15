JEFFREY T. WILLIAMS Jeffrey Tate Williams age 46 of Burgaw, passed peacefully Friday November 13, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born September 20, 1974 in Gainesville, GA son of Bob and Susan Tate Williams. He is survived by in addition to his parents, a son, Syd Austin Williams of Burgaw; a brother, Tim Williams and fiancé Andrea of Burgaw; niece, Taylee Williams of Burgaw; three aunts, Connie Williams of Myrtle Beach, SC, Rita Tate of Gainesville GA, Beth and Warren Stafford of Thomasville GA; and many cousins. Jeffrey was a proud graduate of NC State University. He was a top notch computer programmer. Jeffrey enjoyed computer gaming and programing. His son Syd was his best friend and he loved him dearly. The family will receive friends, 2-4:00 PM Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Harrell's Funeral Home. Shared memories and condolences can be sent to the family at www.harrellsfh.com
A service of Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service.