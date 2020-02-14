|
|
JENNIE MAE DAIL SKIPPER The stars shine a little brighter now from Jennie Skipper's brilliant smile that radiates any room she walks into; and now into heaven where her beloved husband, Dewey Skipper, awaited her arrival, as well as their son, Randy. Granddaughters, Melinda and Lorie with daughter, Gaye, continuously by her side; plus Carole and Diane, she gracefully and peacefully ascended to her true home Wednesday, February 12th. A gentle and kind-hearted person, she loved everyone, and everyone certainly loved her. It's amazing the many lives she touched at Elah Baptist Church, in the community and within the family. The "Door Keeper" of Elah, her winning smile and hugs greeted everyone, making everyone feel welcomed. Her true joy was God first and then her family and church family. A god-fearing and praying woman, her wisdom helped lead her children, Sonya Carole Turner, Gaye Young (Jerry), Diane Hess (Dennis) and Randy Skipper (Bunny) to Christ, along with a host of children in her numerous Sunday School and Vacation Bible School Classes. We are so blessed by God to have been given such a wonderful mother. Her gift of cooking spoiled so many with Southern Pecan Pie, Chocolate Pies, Coconut Cakes to name a few. Her talent of sewing, quilting and gardening, was evident throughout her home. She was generous with her time, love, money, and forever sending goody bags home with the grandchildren, Melinda Latta (Lee), Bradley Hern (Felicia), Jason Broussard (Stephanie), Bryan Broussard (Samantha), Lorie Child (Phil) and Jeremy Rivenbark (Kim). She has 12 great-grandchildren, Samantha Jackson (Josh), Allison Hern, Zack Maynard (Savannah), Nick Latta, Whitney Cavenaugh, Christopher Child, McLain Broussard, Madeline Broussard, Ella Broussard, Evangeline Broussard, Cade Broussard and Alex Rivenbark; plus 1 great-great-granddaughter, Turner Jackson. Born May 12, 1932 to the late Walter Daniel and Susan Lanier Dail of Chinquapin NC, she was the baby of 12 children (Elmer, Alice Mercer (Ed), Bill (Bell), Mary Lee Mitchell (Daniel), Lloyd (Flossie), Preston (Violet), Troy (Nernie), Abel (Mary Lou), Toby (Hannah); plus Anna Lula Lanier (Leon) of Chinquapin. A special nephew is Ray Mitchell. Her brothers and sisters-in-law are Ford Skipper (Pauline), Juanita Wescott (Cliff), Morris Ray Skipper (Carolyn of Leland), Marie Wescott(Lee), Alberta Pavlovich (Joe), Odell Skipper(Joyce of Illinois), plus Arthur and Sally Skipper of Oak Island. Pallbearers are grandsons, Jason Broussard, Bryan Broussard, Philip Child, Lee Latta, Jeremy Rivenbark and "church son" Tommy Wolfe. Family visitation will be at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market St, Wilmington, Saturday, February 15th at 10 AM followed by Funeral Services in the Chapel at 11 AM with Reverend Kenneth Long of Elah Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Elah Baptist Church is appreciated. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 14, 2020