|
|
JENNIE "DIAMOND" RHODES BEAVER Jennie "Diamond" Rhodes Beaver, age 77, passed gently from her earthly life on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center. She was born December 5, 1941 in Person County, NC, the daughter of Olen K. Rhodes, Sr. and Jennie Harris Rhodes. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Olen K. Rhodes, Jr. and her sister, Lillian Ann Summerlin. Jennie is survived by two nephews, Bryan Summerlin (Sue West) and Wayne Summerlin (Patricia) and their children and grandchildren. She was also blessed with a large extended family and many friends. Jennie was a gracious Southern lady who brought joy and sunshine into this world with her sparkling smile. She enjoyed her flowers, collecting dolls, and pretty things with bright colors. Jennie's house and yard were always decorated according to the season of the year, her yard being something to behold. Jennie's joyful spirit will surely be missed by all that knew her. The family extends a special thank you to Linda Boyd, Sharon "Bug" Fraser, Jessie Ennis, Larry and Susan Harris, Melba Hester, Linda Cummings, Berlin Clayton, and Jim Evitt for their loving care and support during her extended illness. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel with service following at 2:00 p.m. The Rev. Merrell McKoy will conduct the service. Burial will follow in Burgaw Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Safe Haven of Pender County, PO Box 657, Burgaw, NC 28425 or Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Shared memories and condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw. JENNIE "DIAMOND" RHODES BEAVER Jennie "Diamond" Rhodes Beaver, age 77, passed gently from her earthly life on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center. She was born December 5, 1941 in Person County, NC, the daughter of Olen K. Rhodes, Sr. and Jennie Harris Rhodes. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Olen K. Rhodes, Jr. and her sister, Lillian Ann Summerlin. Jennie is survived by two nephews, Bryan Summerlin (Sue West) and Wayne Summerlin (Patricia) and their children and grandchildren. She was also blessed with a large extended family and many friends. Jennie was a gracious Southern lady who brought joy and sunshine into this world with her sparkling smile. She enjoyed her flowers, collecting dolls, and pretty things with bright colors. Jennie's house and yard were always decorated according to the season of the year, her yard being something to behold. Jennie's joyful spirit will surely be missed by all that knew her. The family extends a special thank you to Linda Boyd, Sharon "Bug" Fraser, Jessie Ennis, Larry and Susan Harris, Melba Hester, Linda Cummings, Berlin Clayton, and Jim Evitt for their loving care and support during her extended illness. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel with service following at 2:00 p.m. The Rev. Merrell McKoy will conduct the service. Burial will follow in Burgaw Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Safe Haven of Pender County, PO Box 657, Burgaw, NC 28425 or Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Shared memories and condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 3, 2019