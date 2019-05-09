|
JENNIFER "JENNY" TAYLOR RIVENBARK 64, of Wallace left this earthly life for her eternal rest on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was born on December 27, 1954 in Nash County, NC and was the daughter of the late Wallace Ray Taylor and Margaret Garris Davis. She is survived by her loving husband, Allen Earl Rivenbark of the home; her daughter, Melissa Tosto of Fayetteville; her son, Brent Smith of GA; granddaughter, Becca Carter; sister, Debbie Wood and husband, David of Wallace; aunts, Shelby Jean Holland and husband, Ray of Tarboro and Melga Wainwright and husband, Doug of Rocky Mount; nephews, Jamie Wood and wife, Ambre and their daughter, Mayce and Seth Wood and wife, Nicole and their son, Gabriel; step-son, Jeremy Rivenbark and wife, Kim and their children, Braden and Kirsten; many canine companions including "Little Man" who stayed by her side during her illness and during her passing and numerous extended family and friends that loved Jenny. Jenny was a loving wife and caring mother, grandmother and sister who loved her family and friends dearly. She enjoyed fishing, spending time at the beach, dancing and just being with those she loved. Jenny loved people, had lots of friends and never met a stranger. With her outgoing personality, she was always the life of the party. Jenny had a big heart, especially for animals; she was a dog's best friend. She rescued numerous dogs, sheltered and nurtured many back to good health. She was a dear friend of Duplin County Animal Shelter where she enjoyed spending her time and loving the dogs. Jenny was the salt of the earth, a joy to be around and will surely be missed. Treasured memories will forever live in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life service will be held from 4:00pm to 5:00pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Wallace Pentecostal Holiness Church. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at the website below.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 9, 2019