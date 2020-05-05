|
JEREMIE LYN LAWRENCE Jeremie Lyn Lawrence, 28 of Bolivia NC, passed away unexpectedly on April 12, 2020. Jeremie was born on January 4, 1992 in New Hanover County. He was married to Meredith Lawrence on April 11, 2014. Jeremie and Meredith were together for 7 1/2 years and were married 6 of those years. Jeremie was employed at Pipeline Restoration Services for 3 years as a Camera Operator and is loved and missed dearly by his work family and his surviving family. Jeremie is survived by his wife Meredith; sons, Brayden (8) and Malachi (2); parents, Catherine and Rocendo Sanchez and Ricky and Toni Totherow; grandfather, RL "Paw Paw"; grandmother, Brenda; sisters, Crystal, Sierra, Destinee, and Madison; brothers, Chris, Joey, Mackenzie, and Gavin; aunts, Judy, Natalia, Becky, and Loretta; cousins, Junior and George; nieces, Aliana, Skyler, and Amelia; nephews, Ray, Brandon and one due in September; godparents, Tom and Wendy Briley. Jeremie is preceded in death by his aunt, Rebecca. Jeremie's hobbies consisted of playing video games, watching YouTube, and riding motorcycles. He loved to go hunting and fishing with his son Brayden, spending time with his family, hanging out with his friends and helping others in any way possible. Jeremie was such an outgoing person and had a smile that would light up the room. He could make anyone smile and laugh with his great sense of humor. Jeremie may be gone from our sight but will forever remain in our hearts. Due to Covid-19 restrictions on mass gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held at White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel at a later date. www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 5, 2020