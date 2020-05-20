|
|
JEROME ARCHIE HERRING, SR. Jerome "Archie" Herring, Sr. of Wrightsville Beach, NC passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 4, 1928 in Rose Hill, NC to the late Bennie G. Herring and Pearl Miller Herring. He had six older siblings, Ben Herring, Jr., William "Tut" Herring, Ruth H. Philbeck, Mattie H. Best, Eugene Herring, and Shirley A. Herring, who all preceded him in death. Archie graduated from Rose Hill High School and was in the poultry industry for 25 years. He moved his family to Wilmington in 1974 and opened Wilmington Lawn & Leisure - John Deere dealership - on South Kerr Avenue. He continued to operate the business until his retirement in 1993. During that time, he brought his son, Jerome, and daughter, Kim into the business. Today grandsons Jason and Evan make it a third generation business. He has always been an avid golfer. On his 70th birthday, he proudly shot his age, and over the years made five hole-in-ones which is quite an accomplishment. Archie was a member of First Baptist Church of Wilmington and the Wells Sunday School Class where he enjoyed many friends. He was a great man who lived a great life. Archie loved his family and always let them know how proud he was of them. His family and friends will miss him dearly. Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Susan Scott Herring, two children, Jerome Herring, Jr. (Judy), and Kimberly H. Smith (Colwell), of Wilmington, NC; three grandchildren, Jason Herring (Cindy) of Wilmington, NC, Abi Richbourgh (Lee) of Raleigh, NC, and Evan Smith of Wilmington, NC; three great grandchildren, Jas Herring, Emmaline Richbourgh, and Eloise Richbourgh; a sister in law, Jean Scott Rivenbark; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Rose Hill, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 411 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 20, 2020