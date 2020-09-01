1/
JEROME C. NEWKIRK
JEROME C. NEWKIRK, JR. Visitation 5-7 Thurs. 9/3 at Dunn Funeral Home, Burgaw. Private family service and burial will be Fri. 9/4/20. Dunn FH

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
810 W Wilmington Street
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-9400
Memories & Condolences
August 31, 2020
I was blessed to have the opportunity of working with Jerome at KMC ED. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
Heather Blackburn
Coworker
August 31, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Penderlea School Classmates
August 31, 2020
"When you lose someone you love, you gain an angel you know."
Karon Brice
Classmate
August 31, 2020
My prayers are with you and the family. May God grant you his wonderful peace and the loving comfort of His arms.
Linda Glasper King
Friend
August 31, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of your son. Praying for God’s comfort and strength for you through this difficult time.
Sherese Walker Austin
Classmate
August 31, 2020
Sending our condolences to the entire Newkirk family. Jay was a true inspiration to everyone around him. He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. Another angel in God’s heaven. Uncle Charles and Aunt Marion
Marion Thomas
Family
