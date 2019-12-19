Home

Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
(910) 291-0066
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Jerri Perkins Smith Obituary
JERRI PERKINS SMITH Jerri Perkins Smith, age 79 of Laurinburg passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 20th at New Hope Baptist Church with burial in Hillside Memorial Park in Laurinburg. Visitation prior to the service on Friday, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church. Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Smith Coble and husband Paul of Wilmington, grandchildren, Lauryn Coble Jaeb (Matthew) and Paul Graham Coble III. Memorial donations are requested to be given to New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 11480 Hasty Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service, Laurinburg, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 19, 2019
