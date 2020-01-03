|
JERRY CLAID WOODELL Jerry Claid Woodell of Wilmington passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at home. Jerry was born September 20, 1944 in Whiteville, NC the son of the late Juanice Barnes Lewis and C. Claid Woodell. His brother, Randy J Woodell and stepfather Albert Lewis preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 55 1/2 years Gloria; his daughter, Tamberlyn Woodell Dobrowski (Matthew) and grandchildren Catherine Carson and William Claid Dobrowski. Jerry graduated from New Hanover High School, Wilmington College, and the University of North Carolina School of Law. A member of the University of North Carolina Law Review, he was admitted to the North Carolina Bar in 1974. A partner with Marshall, Williams, Gorham he practiced in Wilmington for 36 years, retiring in 2009. Jerry loved his family, his many friends, and his little Max. He enjoyed good books, learning, and interesting conversation. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church and the Forum Sunday School Class A Celebration of life Service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, January 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Jim Everette and dear family friend Rev. Kitty Davis officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 3, 2020