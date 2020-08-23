JERRY FAYE LOFTIN Jerry Faye (Rich) Loftin, 84, passed away peacefully at home on August 18, 2020, after a short illness. Jerry was born in Wilmington, NC on May 20, 1936 at James Walker Memorial Hospital, to the late Bertram Moore (Buck) Rich and Ruth Puckett Rich. She is survived by her husband Donald M Loftin, two children, Lea Ann and Mark Alan, and four grandchildren, Alvie (Ace) Shipman, Kelly Ruth Fuqua, Lucas Truax, and Savannah Loftin. Jerry was a proud graduate of New Hanover High School, and planned to enter the James Walker School of Nursing, but was interrupted by Don, who persuaded her to marry him instead and they were married on June 18, 1955. (The nursing school allowed single ladies only) Jerry was a stay at home mom to her children until they were grown. While they were growing, she purchased most of their clothing at the Tot Shop, where they hired her since she was there most of the time anyway buying children's clothing. She later worked in the proof department at BB&T until her retirement. Jerry loved being on the water, and she, along with family and friends, spent practically every summer weekend boating, water skiing, and charcoal cooking at what then were barren islands (now Figure Eight and Masonboro), It would be safe to say she was familiar with most of the Intracoastal Waterway from Carolina Beach to Topsail. Finally, they found what she had wanted for a long time, a home on the water on Pages Creek, named it Paradise, where they enjoyed their 8th, 9th & 10th boats. Then those things called Grandchildren came along, and her attentions were directed toward being a doting grandmother, where she acquired the name "Honey". While Jerry was a life-long lover of her cats, she equally loved her grandchildren, each for their unique qualities. Ace for his career as a chef; Kelly for her completion of college, as they shared their love of animals, especially cats, Luc for his love of JROTC, and Savannah for her obvious love of cheerleading, baking and education. Jerry was attended by Lower Cape Fear Life Care Hospice, a wonderful organization, and memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store