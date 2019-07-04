|
JERRY OLIVER SMITH Jerry Oliver Smith, affectionately known as "J.O."and Loggerman," went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Jerry was born in Columbus County, NC on May 7, 1948. Jerry was the son of the late J.W. and Nolie Smith. He was predeceased by his son, James Barry Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 52 years, Shirley; two sons, Sammy and wife Pam Smith, Greg Smith and wife Tanya all of Ash, NC; two grandsons, Ryan Smith (Lindsey) and Christian Ward (Meredith); two granddaughters, Whitney Smith (Matthew) and Chloe Smith; and a grand dog, Blanton; two brothers, Johnnie (Violet) and Larry (Brenda) also of Ash, NC; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to the family a special friend David Ballengee. J.O. was part owner of J.W.S. Logging Company of Ash, NC. In addition to his strong work ethic, he was a loving husband, father and friend to many. J.O. had a true passion for life, especially traveling and camping with his wife. Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM, Saturday July 6, 2019 at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel, by The Reverend William Chappell and The Reverend Jason L Benton officiating. Burial will follow in Brunswick Memorial Gardens. A time of Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 PM Friday July 5, 2019 at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel, and other times at their residence. Pallbearers will be: J. R. Lowery, Martin Henderson, Mitchell Jenrette, Ronnie Lowery, Dean Gore and Jimmy Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be: Kevin Piver, Kenny Hughes, Joe Graham, Eric Graham and Steve Parker. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Log a Load for Kids, www.logaload.org or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane Bolivia, NC 28455. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 4, 2019