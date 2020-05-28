|
JERRY WAYNE BROWN Jerry Wayne Brown, 77 of Southport, and formerly Wilmington, NC, passed away on May 26, 2020. Mr. Brown was born November 6, 1942 in Bluefield, WV to the late James Arlington Brown and Laura Vivian Willis Brown. He had managed the Rose's Department Stores and BlownRite Insulation in Wilmington. Jerry and his wife Diane enjoyed traveling and cruising all over the world. Jerry was a motorcycle enthusiast. He went to Sturgis and Daytona with his buddies several times. Survivors include his wife, Diane Mallow Brown; three daughters, Sharon Bilumis and husband Tony of Chicago, IL, Karen Germain and husband Michael of Tampa, FL, and Suzanne Berkheimer of New Bedford, OH; a step-son Douglas Hempfling of Oak Island, NC; a sister Judy Collins and husband Ron of Altamonte Springs, FL; two grandsons; a granddaughter; two great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his brother Ralph Brown. In accordance with Mr. Brown's wishes, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 28, 2020