|
|
JESSE DALTON HIGGINS (J.D.) Jesse Dalton Higgins (J.D.), born October 15, 1920, passed peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Stewart Center nursing home in Charlotte, N.C. His two sons were at his side. His wife of 69 years, Miriam Hayden Higgins, had died earlier the same morning. J.D., the son of William Wright Higgins and Olive Scott Higgins, was born in 1920 near Pollocksville, in Jones County, N.C. He spent most of his youth in rural areas of North Carolina and Georgia before his family moved to Wilmington, N.C. During World War II, he served in the Navy's Air Transport Service as a flight engineer on flights between Seattle and points in Alaska and Siberia. After the war, J.D. returned to Wilmington, where he worked in sales for Nabisco. He was introduced to Miriam Hayden by a friend of his. On November 5, 1949, he and Miriam were married at Trinity Methodist Church. They soon moved to Greenville, N.C., where J.D. began a long career with Allied Chemical in the Agricultural Products Division. They raised their children in Greenville and were charter members of St. James Methodist Church. J.D. retired from Allied in 1982 and worked for the North Carolina Department of Weights and Measures for five years before he and Miriam moved to Olde Point near Hampstead, N.C. While living at Olde Point, they were active members of the Hampstead United Methodist Church. He and Miriam enjoyed retirement there until 2005, when they moved to the Cypress of Charlotte to be closer to their children and grandchildren. J.D. is survived by his two sons, William Hayden Higgins and Robert Dalton Higgins, and five grandchildren: Bill and Diane Higgins's two sons, Hayden and Ford, and daughter, Gentry; and Bob and Jane Higgins's two boys, Dalton and William. His surviving sister, Olive Scott Miller, resides in Wilmington, N.C. He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Elmer Higgins and Colon Hugh Higgins and a sister, Ethel Lee Higgins. The family will hold a private memorial at Wrightsville Beach.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 11, 2019