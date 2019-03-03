|
JESSE THOMAS "TOM" BOSTIC, JR. Jesse Thomas "Tom" Bostic, Jr., age 87, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Wilmington, NC. Tom was born on January 14, 1932 in Kinston, Lenoir County, NC, son of the late Jesse Thomas Bostic, Sr. and Minnie Eliza Quinn Bostic. His family moved to Holly Ridge/Surf City, NC area where he graduated from Dixon High School in 1950. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Wake Forest College in 1954. While attending Wake Forest College, he was a member of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity. He completed post-graduate studies at UNC- Chapel Hill and NC State. He entered the US Army Reserves from 1956 - 1963 and served two years active duty. After his military service, he became a Health Inspector with the Brunswick County Health Department. In 1960 he took a position as a Chemical Engineer at Riegel Paper Company in Riegelwood, NC, which later became Federal Paper Board Company. He was a Sr. Paper Process Engineer when he retired from Federal Paper Board Company after 36 years of service. He was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Riegelwood for almost 60 years serving in various capacities. He is survived by his wife, Vera Anne Willis of the home; children, Elizabeth Ross (Ronnie) of Leland, NC, Alan Bostic (Candice) of New Bern, NC, and Jennifer Stewart (Kenny) of Buies Creek, NC; four grandsons; three great-grandchildren, and sister, Hyacinth Henderson (Johnny) of Wilmington, NC. The family will receive visitors from 4-6pm, Sunday, March 3, at Andrews Market Street Chapel and at other times at the residence of Tom and Elizabeth Ross, 10105 Bedrock Circle, Leland. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, Monday, March 4, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Riegelwood. Burial will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington. Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 116, Riegelwood, NC 28456 or ADR Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 3, 2019