JESSIE E. (PETE) COLEY, SR. Passed away suddenly on November 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents: L.J. and Ruby Coley. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Coley; son: Jessie E.Coley,Jr.(wife-Annette Coley) and his beloved only granddaughter, Brittany Coley. His love for family, kind heart and compassionate spirit will be missed by many of his friends and family. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service with Dr. Gordon Wright, Jr., Pastor Wes Hunter and Minister Addie Bonsignore officiating. Burial will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to Masonboro Baptist Church, 1501 Beasley Road, Wilmington, NC 28409. Online condolences may be made at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 1, 2019