JESSIE LEIGH DAVIS BONEY Jessie Leigh Davis Boney died peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019, at home in Wilmington, NC. She was born on February 27, 1926 to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Price Davis in Winston-Salem, NC. She was a graduate of Salem Academy and the College of Practical Arts and Letters at Boston University. From 1978 to 1992, Jessie Leigh served as Chairman of the Board of Davis, Inc., a company founded by her father in Winston-Salem. With her sister Betty Davis Britt, she oversaw the operation of her family's department stores. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, Magna Carta Dames, and Daughters of the American Colonists. Jessie Leigh was predeceased by her husband William Joseph Boney, Sr., her brother Bruce Davis, and her sister Betty Davis Britt. She is survived by her sons William Joseph Boney, Jr. and wife Marty; Paul Davis Boney and Virginia Pierce; and John Price Boney and wife Karen; and her grandchildren Kristen Boney and husband Doug McBride; Andrew Boney and Matt Garber; Alexandra Boney; Jessica Boney; John Boney, Jr., wife Jennifer, and daughter Margaret Leigh; and Franklin Boney and wife Lauren. Her sister-in-law Betty Boney, nephew James Britt and wife Brenda as well as numerous Boney nieces and nephews provided much love and comfort to Jessie Leigh, especially in her later years. The family wishes to thank Dr. Leo Warshauer, the loving caregivers with Comfort Keepers of Wilmington, the Commons at Brightmore, and Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Graveside services will be conducted by Andrews Mortuary at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at Oakdale Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Jessie Leigh may be made to the William J. Boney Scholarship Endowment, U.N.C.W., University Advancement, 601 South College Rd., Wilmington, NC 28403; the William J. Boney Memorial Endowed Scholarship, 411 N. Front St., Wilmington, NC 28401, Attention: Cape Fear Community College Foundation; the Salvation Army of Cape Fear, Box 90, Wilmington, NC, 28402 (memo line: Build Hope); Baptist Children's Homes of NC, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361-0338 or to one's favorite charity.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 9, 2019