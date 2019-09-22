|
JESSIE MAE PAGE SCOTT Jessie Mae Page Scott born August 17, 1921 in Cameron NC, embraced life fully and on her own terms. Determining her work here complete, she lovingly said farewell to her family and peacefully passed away on September 20, 2019. Jessie always made a plan and stayed true to herself to the end, ensuring every detail attended and every farewell said. How do you summarize 98 years of a life well lived on this earth? The story of Jessie can hardly be expressed in words as her indelible energy, wisdom, and sense of humor are wrapped up in both old and recent memories of those who knew and loved her. The curling pages of photograph books tell a story of a blue-eyed daughter of tobacco farmers, a hardworking student who was the first in her family to attend college, a dedicated teacher who earned degrees from Montreat and East Carolina, a supportive wife to a "New York City" marine named John Joseph Scott, a doting mother of two, a stylish grandmother of five and great grandmother of 13 who preferred to be called by her first name, a talented seamstress and cook, a collector of eclectic mementos from worldwide travels... If you look closer you'll see Jessie's loving mannerisms, hear her infectious laugh, sense her intuitive nature, and feel the impact she had on so many people. You'll know Jessie could tickle her husband from across the room. That she could hush someone with a quick glance, and teach something new in a few words. Jessie stood out in today's world of flashy extravagance; she knew less is certainly more and carried herself with a grace and elegance reserved for those from different eras. Did she stand out? Absolutely. But her confidence and independence also placed her firmly in the modern world, and her calm disposition was as timeless as the red lipstick and beautifully cut dresses she favored. If you listen you'll hear one or two of Jessie's clever sayings, which were somehow always appropriate for the situation. Never one to mince words, she was direct and kind, but had a witty sense of humor. The things she said would often prompt pause and thought. "You will get more flies with honey than vinegar", particularly resonated with her grandchildren of a certain age. Jessie had a knack for communicating pertinent information in a way that served the intended purpose. Not missing a beat, earlier this week she asked gathered family to go about their business so she could tend to her own. Although we are sad to say goodbye, Jessie was ready for her next adventure, and as she would say, "a lady always knows when it is time to go". Goodbye, sweet Jessie, until we meet again says son John Troy Scott, wife Nancy; daughter Page Scott Tootoo, husband Larry; grandchildren Leilani Balaban, husband Scott; Katherine Makepeace, husband Lawrence; Joshua Tootoo, wife Elizabeth; Troy Scott, wife Dorothy; Gabriel Tootoo, wife Ana; and great grandchildren Rachel Page, Samuel, Jesse, Levi, Apia, Quincy, Soleil, Simon, Noelle, Guadalupe, Teuila May, Moses and Emmanuel. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Saint Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rob Lapp officiating. In lieu of flowers, Jessie requested contributions be made to Saint Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice & Life Care Center. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 22, 2019