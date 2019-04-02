|
JETCHEL C. "JJ" PARKER, JR. Jetchel Cravon "JJ" Parker, Jr. age 51 of Rocky Point passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 JJ was born on September 5, 1967, in Fayetteville, NC. and graduated from 71st High School in Fayetteville, NC. JJ was a Master Carpenter and could build anything. JJ worked for many years with Stone Development Co. as well as with his son with Allied Services NC LLC Landscaping and Fencing. JJ is preceded in death by his father Jetchel Cravon Parker, Sr.; sister, Connie Kearney and a niece Samantha Marie Knight. JJ is survived by his wife Kathy Parker and her son David; sons, Danial Allen Parker and Brandon Lee Parker and their mother Allison Pinney; his mother, Patricia "Patsy" Parker; sisters, Vonda Craig and her husband George, Debbie Shride and her husband John, and Summer Sullivan and her husband Ronnie and brother-in-law Robert Kearney; nephews, Zachary Knight, Joshua Knight, Ethan Sullivan, Austin Parker, Benjamin Shride, Austin Shride, Jonathan Kearney, George Craig, Jr., Matthew Craig and Christopher Craig; nieces Brandi Craig, MacKenzie Parker, Haley Kearney, Amanda Kearney, and Beth Kearney. A Celebration of Life Ceremony and visitation will be held 2 pm Friday, April 5, 2019, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Murrayville. His urn will be placed in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Share memories and condolences with the family by clicking on the "Condolence" tab. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 2, 2019