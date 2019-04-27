Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
Jim Deeter
Jim Deeter

Jim Deeter Obituary
JIM DEETER James Paul "Jim" Deeter passed away suddenly and unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019 at the age of 74. He was a US Navy veteran, having served two tours in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, EJ. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Hazel Deeter, and a son Jimmy Deeter. Jim enjoyed traveling, eating out, especially at McDonalds in Southport, and stock car racing. He was formerly employed at Traffic Control and Signal Company for many years as the company manager. His wife would like to express gratitude to the Oak Island Police and emergency staff for their heroic efforts and compassion. Jim was a long time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport. He was a man of prayer and depended on God. The funeral mass will be held at Noon on Tuesday, April 30th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The family will have visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Cape Fear Memorial Park. A reception will be held after the burial at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 27, 2019
