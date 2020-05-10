|
JIMMI L. BROWNING Jimmie L. Browning, 75, of Delco, NC, passed away May 1, 2020. Jimmie was born in Wilmington, NC on August 10, 1944 son to the late Samuel and Minnie Borwning. Romans 12:2 "And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Autism Society of North Carolina, Attn: Donations Coordinator, 5121 Kingdom Way Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coblegreenlawn.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 10, 2020