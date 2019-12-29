Home

Jimmie Ray Willetts

Jimmie Ray Willetts Obituary
JIMMIE RAY WILLETTS Jimmie Ray Willetts, 53, of Castle Hayne passed from his earthly life Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was born June 21, 1966 in Wilmington, the son of the late Jasper Lee Willetts, Sr. and Helen Sylvia Reaves Willetts. Jimmie was preceded in death by brother, Jasper Lee Willetts, Jr. Jimmie is survived by his wife, Melissa Caines Willetts; sons, Braxton Willetts and Landon Willetts; brother, William Ivy Willetts (Abby); sister, Sylvia Willetts Boswell; several nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends. First and foremost, Jimmie loved his family as his two boys were the joy in his life. He was a loving brother and brother-in-law. Being quick witted, a jokester, and loving to laugh endeared Jimmie to his wide circle of friends. For pleasure time, Jimmie enjoyed car racing. Jimmie was dependable to all, whenever and however. Jimmie's presence on this earth will be missed and leaves an empty place in our tight knit family circle. The family will receive friends 6 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw. Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw with The Rev. David Porter conducting the service. Burial will follow in Walker Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 29, 2019
