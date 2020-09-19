1/1
Jimmy Allison McLamb
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
JIMMY ALLISON MCLAMB Jimmy Allison McLamb, 78, of Calabash, NC died on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Born in Brunswick County, NC on November 27, 1941, he was the son of the late Lennon McLamb and Myrtle Gore McLamb. Jimmy was the owner of L.M. McLamb & Son Construction Company. He was a co-founder of Brunswick Plantation, a real estate developer, and a member of Bethel Primitive Baptist Church. He also served in the N.C. Army National Guard. Surviving are his wife, Patricia Gail Hickman McLamb; son, Jimmy Lennon "Len" McLamb (Sandra), Calabash, NC; daughters, Alison Blackmon, Ash, NC and Lori Skipper (Kevin), Calabash, NC; grandchildren, Brandy, Faith, Olivia, Jesse, Sami, Morgan, and Corbin; great grandchildren, Noah, Brody, Raelyn, and Judson. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, Calabash, NC, officiated by Elder Mike Gowens. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, NC. Casketbearers will be Kim Long, Cody Long, Ashley McLamb, Terry McLamb, Kenny Powell, and Cory McLamb. Honorary Casketbearer will be Ronnie Gore. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
SEP
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bethel Primitive Baptist Church
SEP
20
Interment
church cemetery
