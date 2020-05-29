JIMMY L. BAILEY Jimmy L. Bailey, 72, of Wilmington, NC, died Sunday May 3, 2020 at his residence. Born May 16, 1948, in Athens GA, he was the son of the late Robert L. Bailey and Alba N Bailey. Jimmy is also preceded in death by his sisters Diane Bailey Cheek of Athens, GA and Anita Bailey Sipper of High Point, NC. He worked for Lowes Hardware Store in Wilmington, NC and was an Army Veteran. Survivors include daughter, Megan Bailey Burleson of Panama City, FL, brother Kenneth Bailey of High Point, NC Sisters, Barbara Trollinger of Gainesville, FL, Gail Honeycutt of Trinity, NC, Carol Gray of High Point, NC, Granddaughter Cayleigh Burleson of Panama City, FL and Girlfriend Sandra Curtiss of Wilmington, NC. Condolences may sent to www.andrewsmortuary.com. Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel
Published in Wilmington Star-News on May 29, 2020.