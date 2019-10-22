|
JIMMY LEE WILSON Jimmy Lee Wilson, Age 85, of Wilmington, formerly of Lexington, NC, passed away October 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born, July 9, 1934 to the late Grady Lee Wilson and Ethel "Mama Sue" (Cope) Wilson. Jim started working when he was seventeen, laying ceramic tile for his Uncle. This was the beginning of his lifelong career in floor covering. Jim and his wife, Nona moved to Wilmington in 1981. They started Wilson's Carpet, now known as Carpet One Floor and Home, in 1984. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in his younger years. Jim will be remembered as a gentleman of integrity and honor. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sisters; Rebecca Rex and Rose Wilson and his brother Grady Eugene Wilson. Left to remember him are his wife, Nona Lawrence Wilson; daughters, Susan W. Davis (Todd) of Clemmons, NC, Jan W. Beam (Hicks) of Lexington, NC and Teresa Doss ( Roderick) of Wilmington, NC; son, James Lee Wilson; grandchildren, Christy, Jason, Rhianda, Carmen, Jacob, Nick, Nathan, Kayla, Amanda, and Mary; great grandchildren, Josh, Taylor, Christian, Emma, Max, Colton, John, Haley, and Henry; as well as grand-dog Phin. Funeral Services are as follows: Visitation at Pine Valley UMC fellowship hall on Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 12:00-1:30 PM. Funeral service will follow at 1:30 PM in the sanctuary. Visitation at Pine Forest UMC; 867 NC Hwy 5815, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 1:00-2:00PM Burial will follow at 2:00 PM in the church cemetery. The family would like to thank all of Jim's caregivers and healthcare providers from New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Please feel free to make a donation in Jim's honor to the . Leave memories and condolences for the family at quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 22, 2019