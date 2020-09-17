JIMMY MITCHELL POLLEY Jimmy Mitchell Polley, age 55, of Castle Hayne, NC passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 19, 1965 in Elizabeth City, NC. Jimmy worked at Allied Pest Control for ten years and his coworkers were like a second family to him. He liked going to Cabela's, watching football and cheering on his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys. Jimmy loved eating seafood, collecting coins and listening to music. He was a great handyman and could build anything. Jimmy could light up a room and make everyone laugh. Jimmy was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be missed by many. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Pamela Futch Polley; father, Jimmy Polley and wife, Margaret of Dallas, TX; mother, Shirley Ann Joye; step- daughter, Megan Seeger and husband, Brad; step-son, Zachary Tryer; brother, Richard Polley; sister, Lisa Fox; grandchild, Sayde Seeger; niece, Haley Fox; nephew, Hunter Fox; and many other friends and family. Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffery Polley. A memorial service will be held at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 7pm with Pastor Mike Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family asks that charitable contributions in Jimmy's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com
.