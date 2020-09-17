1/1
Jimmy Mitchell Polley
JIMMY MITCHELL POLLEY Jimmy Mitchell Polley, age 55, of Castle Hayne, NC passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 19, 1965 in Elizabeth City, NC. Jimmy worked at Allied Pest Control for ten years and his coworkers were like a second family to him. He liked going to Cabela's, watching football and cheering on his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys. Jimmy loved eating seafood, collecting coins and listening to music. He was a great handyman and could build anything. Jimmy could light up a room and make everyone laugh. Jimmy was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be missed by many. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Pamela Futch Polley; father, Jimmy Polley and wife, Margaret of Dallas, TX; mother, Shirley Ann Joye; step- daughter, Megan Seeger and husband, Brad; step-son, Zachary Tryer; brother, Richard Polley; sister, Lisa Fox; grandchild, Sayde Seeger; niece, Haley Fox; nephew, Hunter Fox; and many other friends and family. Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffery Polley. A memorial service will be held at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 7pm with Pastor Mike Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family asks that charitable contributions in Jimmy's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home
315 Willow Woods Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
(910) 794-7171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
