|
|
JIMMY P. DEETER, JR. Jimmy P. Deeter. Jr. age 40 of Kingston, MA, passed away on March 24, 2019. Jimmy was the son of James and EJ Deeter of Oak Island. In addition to his parents, Jimmy is survived by his girlfriend of 15 years, Lisa Callahan. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, NC. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 28, 2019