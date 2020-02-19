|
|
LT. COL. JIMMY Randall WHALEY (RET.) Lt. Col. Jimmy Randall Whaley (Ret.), 73, of Timberlake, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. Born in Duplin County he was the son of the late Sutton Carlton Whaley and Thelma Lee Bostic Whaley. He is preceded in death by his infant brothers: Richard and Linwood Whaley. Mr. Whaley first served in the United States Navy and then in the Army where he completed school to become a Registered Nurse and later furthering his education to a Nurse Practitioner. After his service in the Army, he retired as Lt. Col. from the National Guard. Mr. Whaley continued his medical practice at Coastal Orthopedics in Wilmington as well as Triangle Orthopedics in Durham where he retired. While in Wilmington, he was a member of Wilmington Bible Chapel where he served as an Elder and helped with the Awana program for 28 years. Mr. Whaley was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Oxford. Surviving are his wife, Judith Ann Eaton Whaley of the home; two daughters: Sherrie Whaley Clayton (Phillip) of Timberlake and Sheryl Whaley Atkinson (Tim) of Oxford; brother, Bobby Whaley (Lillie) of Wilmington; two sisters: Joyce Sapp (Karl) of North Pole, AK and Denise Coleman (Bobby) of Jacksonville; three grandchildren: Abigail Atkinson, Reese Clayton and Emily Atkinson; several beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be held from 6:30-8 PM Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Brooks & White Chapel and other times at the home. Funeral service will be 2 PM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Oxford with the Rev. Tim Atkinson, Dr. M. David Chambers and Jason Carroll officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Flowers are acceptable or memorials may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 1028, Roxboro, NC 27573. Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 19, 2020