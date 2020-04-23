|
JIMMY WAYNE ELLINGTON, SR. Jimmy Wayne Ellington, Sr., of Wilmington, North Carolina was born on April 9, 1950, in Wake County, North Carolina and passed away on April 21, 2020. He was 70 years old. "Wayne" was self-employed in the mechanical insulation business and served as a NASCAR pit crew member for Hoss Ellington in the 70's and 80's. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Myrtle Ellington, as well as his brothers, Harold and Hoss Ellington, and his sister, Jean Reardon. Survived by his son, Jimmy, daughter in law, Kelly, grandchildren, Heath, Adelai (twins) and Hannah Ellington; daughter, Kelly Ellington; his brother, L.C. Ellington and sister, Gayle Berryhill. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 23, 2020