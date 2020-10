I umpired along side of Jimmy for many years, working Recreation, Middle School and High School Baseball and Softball, Jimmy loved working with the Student Athletes and recreation level kids with much passion for the game. Jimmy was the example as to what an Umpire is supposed to look and act like on and off of the playing field. Jimmy Moore we will not forget you sir. May you rest eternally in Gods hands my friend. Until we meet again.

William Sebrell

Friend