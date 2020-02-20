|
JIMMY WAYNE POWELL, SR. Jimmy Wayne Powell, Sr., 71, of Hope Mills, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home. Mr. Powell, Sr. is survived by the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Linda Fay Baxley Powell. Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Gregory Wayne Powell and his wife Emma Jane, Jimmy Wayne Powell, Jr., and Windy Lynn Church Powell; grandchildren, Joshua Wayne Powell, Zachary Devon Powell, Mason Devon Powell, Patrick Wayne Powell, Megan Brooke Powell and five great-grandchildren. Also are his siblings, Alan Davis of Southport, NC, Gordon Powell, Ann Powell and Jackie Powell. Services will be held at the Living Word Full Gospel Fellowship Church in Winnabow, NC on Saturday, February 22, at 1 PM with Rev. Jimmy Jones officiating.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 20, 2020