Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Wayne Powell Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Wayne Powell Sr. Obituary
JIMMY WAYNE POWELL, SR. Jimmy Wayne Powell, Sr., 71, of Hope Mills, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home. Mr. Powell, Sr. is survived by the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Linda Fay Baxley Powell. Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Gregory Wayne Powell and his wife Emma Jane, Jimmy Wayne Powell, Jr., and Windy Lynn Church Powell; grandchildren, Joshua Wayne Powell, Zachary Devon Powell, Mason Devon Powell, Patrick Wayne Powell, Megan Brooke Powell and five great-grandchildren. Also are his siblings, Alan Davis of Southport, NC, Gordon Powell, Ann Powell and Jackie Powell. Services will be held at the Living Word Full Gospel Fellowship Church in Winnabow, NC on Saturday, February 22, at 1 PM with Rev. Jimmy Jones officiating.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -