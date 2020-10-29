JO ANN HORNE HARRELL Jo Ann Horne Harrell, 88, of Wilmington, died October 27, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Jo Ann was born October 19, 1932 in Brunswick County to Berkley Mercer and Laura Phelps. She attended New Hanover High School graduating in 1951. She was a graduate of James Walker School of Nursing class of 1954. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Allard Harrell and her first husband, Clayton "Lanky" Horne; two brothers Dallas Mercer and Ken Mercer, also baby Michael Mercer Horne. She is survived by her daughters: Karen Lea and husband Leon of Wilmington; Angie Benton and husband Joe; Amy Jarrell and husband Jeff of Rocky Point; son Stanley Horne of Wilmington; sister Dorinda Smith and husband Dewey of Bolivia; seven grandchildren: Carson Seitter; Jacob Lea and wife Candace; Keri Benton; Drew Benton and wife Rochelle; Ross Benton; Katie Jarrell and Nathan Jarrell, four great-grandchildren: Kaleigh Shidal; Summer Lea; Reece Lea and Olivia Benton, sisters in law Geraldine Mercer, Ludie Mercer and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special friend Dot. She retired from NHRMC in 1994 as a nurse supervisor after forty years of service to her community. During her many years of service she was affectionately known as "a nurse's nurse" by her peers for her dedication, professionalism and compassion. Her entire career she worked the 11-7 shift in order to care for her children, because no matter her love for nursing, her family always came first. Star News published an article on her retirement in 1994, she was truly appreciated by her coworkers, and this meant so much to her. After retirement Jo Ann's greatest accomplishment was her family, as she was the matriarch, and "Nanny" to her grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Ogden Baptist Church. She enjoyed Mall walking, volunteer work, working in her yard, spoiling he grandchildren and living life with her loving husband Allard. Jo Ann truly led a great life, she was a shining example to her children for the sacrifices she made. The say "a Mother's love is a gift from God," it is clear the God truly blessed us. If you know Jo Ann you know what a special lady she was. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Coble Funeral & Cremation Service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1155 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412. A Graveside Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
