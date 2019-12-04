|
JO ANN MURPHY Jo Ann Macon Murphy of Hampstead passed into the arms of her Father on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Jo Ann loved her husband, Robert Stewart (Bob) Murphy, who survives. She loved and is survived by her sons, (from her first marriage to James E. McCulloch), Jeffrey Norman McCulloch (Addy) and Joseph Engle McCulloch (Cicely), and her two grandchildren Diana Macon McCulloch and Coley Darr (Alex) McCulloch. She was a second mom to Ginger Ann Murphy, Steven Stewart Murphy (deceased), Gayle (Murphy) Manning, and Anthony Wayne Murphy and grandmother to their children as well. She was a Carolina girl, born in Wake Forest, who grew up on her family's farm. She was preceded in death by her father John Forest Macon and her mother Lois Vann Alford Macon, and by her dear grandfather Henry Macon who raised her and loved her like a daughter. She is survived by several cousins whom she loved dearly. Jo Ann spent her time caring for her home and for people. In addition to the love and support she provided for her family, she was a nurse for much of her working life. She worked as both a hospital nurse and as a public health nurse, but she spent most of her career as a supervising nurse for the American Red Cross, traveling across North Carolina in bloodmobiles. She knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior, and she was an active member of Topsail Presbyterian Church for many years. She was a sender of cards and gifts - she never missed a birthday, a Christmas, an illness or loss among friends and family. She loved to read and play bridge, and she was a member of several bridge groups in the Hampstead area. A memorial service will be held at Topsail Presbyterian Church at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, followed by visitation with the family at 3:00 p.m. in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Jo Ann's memory may be made to Topsail Presbyterian Church (16249 N Hwy 17, Hampstead, NC 28443), or to the American Red Cross, Cape Fear Chapter, (1102 South 16th St. Wilmington, NC 28401).
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 4, 2019