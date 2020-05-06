|
|
JO ANNE AUSTIN Jo Anne Austin, 78, passed away, Friday, May 1, 2020. Jo Anne was born January 12, 1942 in Mooresville, North Carolina to the late Floyd Dee Hinson and Beulah Louise Rary. Jo Anne is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jerry Wayne Austin; three children: Jeff Austin and wife, Julie, of Wilmington, NC; Joey Austin and wife, Shellie, of Wilmington, NC; Jana Austin of Wilmington, NC and her niece, Wendy Ludwig and husband, Jeff of Wilmington, NC. Jo Anne was the proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 1 grandnephew: Macey, Tommy, Jeffery, Jake, Jaret, Hannah, Luke, Kate, Lauren, and Coleby. Jo Anne is also survived by her brother, Frank Hinson of Kannapolis, NC. Joanne earned her Associates degree from Miller-Motte College in Wilmington, NC and worked as an administrative assistant for over 20 years at CP&L in Wilmington, NC. She loved to paint and spent her last 40 years of life teaching others in her beloved tradecraft. One of her favorite past-times was sitting in her shop with friends around the table talking about everything imaginable. Jo Anne loved making a yearly trip to PA to visit Amish country with her childhood friend to see all the latest Tole Painting ideas. Getting together with the grandkids for any occasion was high on her list, too. She loved to watch all the grandchildred play, talk and grow up. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent her life serving and sharing her time and talents to bless the lives of others. Jo Anne loved the Lord and she loved her family, as they her. She will be missed. Family grave-side services were held Monday, May 4, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmington, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 6, 2020