|
|
JO ANNE H. TUCKER Jo Anne H. Tucker, 72, of Cary, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019, with her family by her side. Jo Anne was born to John and Mildred Holder in Raleigh, NC, on May 11, 1947. She graduated from Enloe High School and met the love of her life, Jimmy Tucker, in the summer of 1965, and they were married in December of 1965 and became parents to their loving children, Anthony Brian Tucker of Clayton, James P. Tucker IV of Knightdale, Jennifer Leah Tyndall of Sanford. Jo Ann was very active in her church until her health started to decline. She scheduled and served on many missions trips home and abroad. This included mission trips for disaster relief for hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and building churches for the unfortunate in Ecuador. She planted and maintained the church garden for countless years. As she maintained the garden she planted God's love throughout the community where she lived and worked. She helped organize events and took care of the office duties of the church. Jo Anne was also very active in her grandchildren's lives and were truly the light of her life. Jo Anne always found a way to put the needs of others before her own. Jo Anne's love for her family was like no other, and everything she did, she did for her family. She loved spending time in her picturesque garden, which was known for being the most beautiful garden in all the area. The other place in which you would find Jo Anne would be in her kitchen making her signature dishes for her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Jo Anne was preceded in death by her brother, John W. Holder Jr. and grandchild, Allison Michelle Tucker. Jo Anne is survived by her loving husband of fifty-four years, James P Tucker III; her children Anthony Brian Tucker of Clayton, James P. Tucker IV of Knightdale, Jennifer Leah Tyndall of Sanford; her son-in-law Randy Tyndall; her grandchildren Preston Brooks Tucker, Cameron Mitchell Tyndall, Emma Ruth Tyndall; and the many, many nieces and nephews in her life. A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 am on Friday, December 13th, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church at 1111 W Chatham St, Cary, NC. The family will receive guests before the service from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Bethel Baptist. A graveside service will be held at Montlawn Cemetery 2911 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC following the celebration of life. Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com Flowers are accepted or memorial donations may be made to Bethel Baptist Church or to the .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 13, 2019