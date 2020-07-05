1/1
JO CRABTREE HAWKINS Jo Ellen Crabtree Hawkins, 76, passed away on July 1, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Jo was born on October 3, 1943 in Wilmington, NC. She spent her childhood enjoying Wrightsville Beach and spending time with her grandparents at the corner of Second and Castle streets. She graduated from New Hanover High School in 1961. She often shared fond memories of dancing at The Lumina in her youth. For many years, Jo traveled the country as an Air Force wife, enjoying living in new places and making new friends. She was known for her charm, beauty and sense of humor. She adored her family and the many dogs that she rescued. Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Purvis Grady Crabtree and Liletha Hayes Crabtree. She is survived by her daughters, Blair Kutrow (Vic Roberts) of Wilmington and Laurel Thornton (Bob Thornton) of Wilmington, and her grand-children Sarah Thornton Meiners (Madden Meiners) of Durham and Ellis Thornton of Wilmington. We would like to thank the staff, especially the CNAs, nurses and Activity Coordinators at Champions and the Davis Community who so lovingly cared for her these past few years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paws Place Dog Rescue P.O. Box 67, Winnabow, NC 28479 or the Alzheimer's Association. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com

