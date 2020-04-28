|
|
JOAN ANNE LOVE DERBYSHIRE On April 23, 2020, Joan Anne Love Derbyshire, daughter of the late William Russell Love and Mary Catherine Lannon (nee Love), died peacefully in her sleep at the Davis Skilled Nursing Facility associated with the Plantation Village Retirement Community, Wilmington, NC. Joan was born on May 16, 1930 and finished her early Catholic schooling at St. Dominic's in Baltimore, MD. She graduated high school from The Institute of Notre Dame, 1948 and was married soon after to Robert L. Derbyshire, her beloved husband of 72 years. After having five children, Joan returned to school and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1973 and Master of Arts Degree, Psychology in 1975, both from Loyola College. She taught Mental Health courses, supervised students in their work placements and became Director of the Human Services Program at Essex Community College until her retirement in 1984. Joan was a solid rock upon which her spouse Robert was built. Her family was frequently left with side splitting laughter from her innocent, accurate responses to delicate social situations. She leaves this world a better place than when she entered. Over her married life, Joan, with never a complaint, enjoyed making her home in Baltimore City, College Park, Baltimore County, Tarzana CA, Ocean Pines MD, The Villages FL, and Wilmington NC. Joan is survived by her husband, Robert, daughter Deborah A. Derbyshire, and sons Robert B. (Maria), William P (Myra), Mark H (Paula), and Adam C (Martha) as well as her 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Joan's desire is that all her friends and family remember her with fondness and without sorrow. She never met a person whom she disliked. Her joy, patience, devotion, and laughter will resonate with those of us left behind. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a Catholic Mass will be held in Joan's memory after social distancing is lifted. Donations can be made in Joan's name to the via their website at .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 28, 2020