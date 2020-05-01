|
JOAN CURRIE DUNCAN FRENSON Joan Currie Duncan Frenson of Castle Hayne, NC died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Castle Creek Memory Care Center. She was born in Plainfield, NJ on June 27, 1932 the daughter of the late Fred and Elsie Duncan. Joan was an amazing wife and mother. She enjoyed crafts and knitting and loved all music. She was a member of the Pine Valley Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, husband, Irwin Frenson. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Frenson, and her sisters, Marge Dana and Carol Hutchinson. She is survived by her sons; Robert R. Frenson and wife Terrie and Gary N. Frenson and wife Diana; her daughter, Diane M. Cole. She leaves behind 3 grandchildren, David Frenson, Madeline Frenson, and Sarah Pedersen. Also, one great-grandchild, Jolene Pedersen. A private graveside service will be held at Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pine Valley United Methodist Church, 3788 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403 or to Castle Creek Memory Care Center, 4724 Castle Hayne Road, Castle Hayne, NC 28429 for Recreation and Crafts. Condolences may be shared online at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 1, 2020